India reach 118/3 at lunch on day four, need another 74 runs for victory

Ranchi: India reached 118 for three at lunch on day four of the fourth Test against England, needing another 74 runs to seal the series here on Monday.

Advertisment

Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) after India resumed the innings at 40 for no loss.

Rajat Patidar (0) suffered another failure in the series.

Shubman Gill (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) were in the middle at the break.

Brief scores: England: 353 and 145 India: 307 and 118/3 in 37 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 1/40).