Sports

T20 WC semi-final: India reach 119/2 in 10 overs against England

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Mumbai (PTI): Sanju Samson blazed away to a 26-ball half-century as India raced to 119 for two in 10 overs against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Samson and Shivam Dube were batting on 67 and 1 respectively, after Will Jacks dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the second over and Ishan Kishan got out for a brisk 18-ball 39.

Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, was especially brutal on Archer initially, hitting the England pace spearhead for two sixes and a few fours.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brief scores: India: 119 for 2 in 10 overs (Sanju Samson 67 batting, Ishan Kishan 39).