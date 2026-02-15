India reach 127 for 4 against Pakistan after 15 overs in T20 World Cup game

Colombo, Feb 15 (PTI) Opener Ishan Kishan's explosive 40-ball 77 provided India the ideal launchpad, but spinner Saim Ayub struck thrice to peg them back, leaving the defending champions at 127 for 4 at the end of 15 overs in their T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.

Battling cramps, Kishan slammed 10 fours and three sixes, taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers and negating the early loss of charismatic opener Abhishek Sharma (0) to put India in a strong position.

Once Kishan departed, bowled by Saim Ayub off the fourth ball of the ninth over, Tilak Varma (25 runs off 24 balls), who had played second fiddle until then, took charge in the company of skipper Suryakumar Yadav (22 not out).

Varma and Suryakumar stitched together a 38-run stand for the third wicket before the former was trapped lbw by Saim Ayub, marking the Pakistani spinner's third wicket of the innings.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya then departed for a first-ball duck, leaving India in a spot of bother with Shivam Dube the next batter in.