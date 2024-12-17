India reach 167-6 at lunch on day 4 of 3rd Test

Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul hit a solid 84 as India reached 167-6 at lunch on day four of the third Test against Australia here on Tuesday.

Resuming at 51 for 4, India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma (10) early but opener Rahul held on to the other end, bringing up his 17th Test half-century off 85 balls.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (41) and Nitish Reddy (7) were at the crease during the lunch break with India still trailing by 278 runs.

Dropped on the first ball of the day by Steve Smith off Pat Cummins, Rahul hit 8 fours during his 139-ball knock. He was dismissed by Nathan Lyon with Smith redeeming himself with a blinder at slip.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings: 445 India 1st innings: 167 for 6 in 49 overs (KL Rahul 84 batting ; Pat Cummins 2/41). PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024