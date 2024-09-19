India reach 176/6 at tea on Day 1 of first Test against Bangladesh

Chennai: India reached 176 for six at tea on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a patient 56, while Rishabh Pant scored 39 off 52 balls.

Just like the opening session, India lost three more wickets after lunch with the addition of another 88 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja (7 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (21 batting) were at the crease at tea.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud (4/35), who claimed the wickets of India skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kolhi in the opening session, added one more to his tally in the form of Pant.

Nahid Rana (1/41) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/37) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 176 for 6 in 48 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 56, Rishabh Pant 39; Hasan Mahmud 4/35).