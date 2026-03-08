India reach 203/1 after 15 overs in final against New Zealand

Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) The in-form Sanju Samson was going strong on 89 off 45 balls as India reached 203 for one after 15 overs in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan was giving Samson company on 52 off 24 balls, having reached his half-century in just 21 balls.

This was after Abhishek Sharma blazed away to an 18-ball fifty, the opener finding form after an indifferent run in last one week.

Abhishek got out for a 21-ball 52, but Samson and Ishank Kishan looked in imperious touch.

The India batters mostly dealt in fours and sixes after being asked to bat first by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

The Kiwis brought back in pacer Jacob Duffy to their playing eleven in place of all-rounder Luke McConchie.

India retained the same eleven from the second semifinal against England in Mumbai.

Brief Scores: India: 203/1 in 15 overs (Abhishek Sharma 52, Sanju Samson batting 89, Ishan Kishan batting 54 off 24). PTI AH APS APS