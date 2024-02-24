India reach 219/7 at stumps, trail England by 134 runs

Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) India reached 219 for seven at stumps against England on the second day of the fourth Test, trailing the visitors by 134 runs here on Saturday.

England were all out for 353 in their first innings earlier in day, having resumed from their overnight score of 302 for seven.

In-form young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored in the home team's first innings with a 73 off 117 balls.

Dhruv Jurel (30) and Kuldeep Yadav (17) were unbeaten at stumps, having helped India recover from 177 for seven.

Among England bowlers, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir shone the most and ended the day with figures of 4/84.

For England, Joe Root remained not out on 122 after breaking his lean run with the bat, and Ollie Robinson contributed a useful 58.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 4/67, and pacer Akash Deep grabbed 3/83 in an impressive debut.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 353 all out in 104.5 overs (Joe Root 122, Ollie Robinson 58, Ben Foakes 47; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83) England 1st innings: 219/7 in 73 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 73; Shoaib Bashir 4/84). PTI AH AH ATK ATK