India reach 220/1 at tea after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s seventh Test hundred

NewsDrum Desk
Yashasvi Jaiswal India vs West Indies

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

New Delhi: Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his seventh Test hundred as India reached 220 for one at tea on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies here on Friday.

Jaiswal (111 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (71 batting) were at the crease during the break.

The left-handed duo added an unbeaten 162.

Earlier, India lost opener KL Rahul (38) as the hosts reached 94 for one at lunch.

Jaiswal and Rahul shared a 58-run partnership to give India a solid start before the latter was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 220 for 1 in 56 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 111, Sai Sudharsan batting 71; Jomel Warrican 1/41).

