IND vs ENG: India reach 222/3 at lunch on day 2 of opening Test

Hyderabad: India reached 222 for 3 at lunch on day two in reply to England's first innings total of 246 in the opening Test of the five-match series here on Friday.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were batting on 55 and 34 respectively at the break.

Young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for 80 off 74 balls in the morning session.

India, who had begun the day at 119 for 1, now trail by just 24 runs.

Brief Scores: England: 246 India: 222 for 3 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 80, KL Rahul 55 batting, Shreyas Iyer 34 batting).