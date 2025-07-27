India reach 223/4 at lunch after Gill ton

Manchester, Jul 27 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill fell after smashing his fourth century of the ongoing five-match series as India reached 223 for four at lunch on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against England here on Sunday.

At the break, Washington Sundar was batting on 23 and Ravindra Jadeja was yet to open his account as India trailed by 88 runs.

Opener KL Rahul was dismissed by Ben Stokes for a doughty 90, ending a 188-run partnership for the third wicket with Gill.

Resuming the day on 174 for two and with a deficit of 137 runs, overnight batter Gill completed his hundred before falling to Jofra Archer just before lunch at Old Trafford.

Brief scores: India: 358 and 223/4 in 89 overs (KL Rahul 90, Shubman Gill 103; Chris Woakes 2/57) England 1st innings: 669 all out in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94, Zak Crawley 84; Ravindra Jadeja 4/143). PTI AH AH ATK