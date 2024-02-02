India reach 225/3 at tea on Day 1 vs England; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores century

Visakhapatnam: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a splendid 125 not out as India reached 225/3 at tea after opting to bat first against England on day one of the second Test here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Jaiswal, who played a knock of 80 in the opening Test in Hyderabad, struck his second century in six Tests.

He slammed 14 four and three sixes in his unbeaten knock that came off 185 balls.

Jaiswal was involved in a 90-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer who made 27.

Debutant Rajat Patidar was giving Jaiswal company at tea with 25 not out.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (14; 41b) fell cheaply, while Shubman Gill (34; 46b) failed to convert his start.

For England, James Anderson, Tom Hartley and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged one wicket each.

Brief scores: India 1st Innings: 225/3 in 63 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 125 not out, Rajat Patidar 25 not out, Shubman Gill 34) vs England.