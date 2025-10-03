India reach 326/4 at tea, lead by 164 runs against WI

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) India produced a solid batting show to reach 326 for four at tea on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies here on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel (68) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) were at the crease at the break as India led the visitors by 164 runs.

Earlier, KL Rahul (100) got out after scoring a fine century.

India, starting the day on 121/2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session, while Rahul was dismissed right after the lunch break.

The hosts had dismissed West Indies for 162 on day one.

Brief scores: West Indies first innings: 162 all out India first innings: 326/4 in 96 overs (KL Rahul 100, Dhruv Jurel 68 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 50 batting; Roston Chase 2/63). PTI ATK AH AH