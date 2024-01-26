India reach 421/7 at stumps on day 2 of opening Test

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) India reached 421 for 7 at stumps on day two in reply to England's first innings total of 246 in the opening Test of the five-match series here on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were batting on 81 and 35 respectively at the close of play.

For England, Tom Hartley and Joe Root took two wickets apiece.

India, who had begun the day at 119 for 1, lead England by 175 runs. Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 246 all out in 64.3 overs.

India: 421 for 7 in 110 overs ( KL Rahul 86, Ravindra Jadeja 81 batting ; Tom Hartley 2/131, Joe Root 2/77). PTI PDS APA APA