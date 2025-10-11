Sports

India reach 427/4 at lunch on day 2; Shubman Gill not out at 75

NewsDrum Desk
Shubman Gill Dhruv Jurel

Shubman Gill, right, and Dhruv Jurel return to pavilion for Lunch on day two of the second and final Test cricket match, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

New Delhi: Skipper Shubman Gill scored his ninth fifty as India reached 427 for 4 at lunch on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at overnight score of 318/2, India added 109 runs in the opening session while losing the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43).

Jaiswal and Gill (75 not out) were involved in a mix up that led to the opener being run out in the second over of the day, while Reddy became left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican's third victim.

Gill, who inched closer to his 10th century, and Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) were in the middle when lunch was taken.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 427 for 4 in 116 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Sai Sudharsan 87, Shubman Gill batting 75; Jomel Warrican 3/83).

