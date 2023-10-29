India reach 50 for 3 after 15 overs

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Captain Rohit Sharma's solid 33 notwithstanding, India were on shaky grounds at 50 for 3 after 15 overs against England in a World Cup match here on Sunday.

KL Rahul (4 not out) is giving company to Rohit.

After being asked to bat first, India made a shaky beginning losing two wickets in the space of one run.

Shubman Gill was the first to get dismissed as he was castled by pacer Chris Woakes for nine. India were 26 for 1 then.

An even bigger shock was awaiting India as in-form Virat Kohli departed for a nine-ball duck, his first in ODIs this year.

Kohli tried to clear left-arm pacer David Willey over mid-off but all he could manage was a dolly to Ben Stokes, reducing the hosts to 27 for 2.

Shreyas Iyer soon followed the suit, clattering Woakes to Mark Wood at mid-on after making four.

Brief scores: India: 50 for 3 in 15 overs (Rohit Sharma 33 not out, Chris Woakes 2 for 23) vs England. PTI UNG AH AH