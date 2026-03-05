Sports

T20 World Cup semi-final: India reach 55 for one in five overs against England

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Mumbai (PTI): Led by Sanju Samson's early onslaught, India raced to 55 for one in five overs against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Samson and Ishan Kishan were batting on 31 and 15 respectively, after Will Jacks dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the second over.

Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, was especially brutal on Archer, hitting the England pace spearhead for two sixes and a few fours.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brief scores: India: 55/1 in 5 overs (Sanju Samson 31 batting).

T20 World Cup semifinals T20 World Cup semi-final T20 World Cup semifinal ICC T20 World Cup T20 world cup IND vs ENG Ind v Eng India vs England England Sanju Samson