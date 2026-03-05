T20 World Cup semi-final: India reach 55 for one in five overs against England

Mumbai (PTI): Led by Sanju Samson's early onslaught, India raced to 55 for one in five overs against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Samson and Ishan Kishan were batting on 31 and 15 respectively, after Will Jacks dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 in the second over.

Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, was especially brutal on Archer, hitting the England pace spearhead for two sixes and a few fours.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Brief scores: India: 55/1 in 5 overs (Sanju Samson 31 batting).