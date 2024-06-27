India reach 65/2 in 8 overs as rain stops play

Georgetown (Guyana)छ Rain stopped play in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup with India reaching 65 for two in eight overs against England here on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were batting on 37 and 13 respectively when the heavens opened up again.

Sent into bat after the start of the match was delayed by more than one hour, India lost Virat Kohli early and Rishabh Pant too feel cheaply, but Rohit remained positive and got the boundaries every now and then to keep England on their toes.

Kohli hit a six off left-arm pacer Reece Topley and was bowled off the very next delivery trying to give him the charge. Pant was caught inside the circle off Sam Curran.

Suryakumar too got into the act straightaway with a four and a six.

Brief Scores: India 65/2 in 8 overs (Rohit Sharma 36 batting, Suryakumar Yadav 13 batting) vs England.