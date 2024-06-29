India reach 75/3 after 10 overs

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 29 (PTI) Star batter Virat Kohli led India to 75 for three at the end of the 10th over against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final here.

Kohli was batting on 36 in the company of Axar Patel (26), who was promoted in the batting order.

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) in quick succession.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 75/3 in 10 overs (Virat Kohli 36 batting; Keshav Maharaj 2/23). PTI UNG AT AT