India reach 82 for 4 at dinner in pink ball Test against Australia

Adelaide: Opting to bat, India reached 82 for four at dinner on the opening day of the pink ball Test against Australia here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant and captain Rohit Sharma were on the crease at 4 and 1 respectively at the break after a mini collapse. The first session saw 23 overs being bowled.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a century in the first Test, was out for a duck in the first ball of the match, while his opening partner KL Rahul was dismissed for 37.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who had also hit a century in the Perth Test, was out for just 7 from eight balls, while Shubman Gill was dismissed for 31 off the bowling of Scott Boland just before dinner.

Pacer Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took three Indian wickets for 31 runs.

Earlier, India made three changes with captain Rohit Sharma, Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin returning to the playing XI after missing the first Test. Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar made way for them.

Brief Scores: India: 82 for 4 in 23 overs (KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 3/31).