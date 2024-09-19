India reach 88/3 at lunch on opening day of first Test against Bangladesh

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) India reached 88 for three at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 37 in the company of Rishabh Pant, who is unbeaten on 33. Pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed all three Indian wickets as skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kolhi were dismissed in the opening session after being put into bat by the visitors on a lively Chepauk pitch.

Brief Scores: India: 88 for 3 in 23 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 37 batting, Rishabh Pant 33 batting; Hasan Mahmud 3/14). PTI SSC APA APA