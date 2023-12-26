India reach 91/3 at lunch against SA in first Test; openers depart early

Centurion: India reached 91 for three against South Africa at lunch on the first day of the opening Test of the two-match series here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three before Virat Kohli (33 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (31 not out) rode on luck to stabilise the visitors' innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/23), who made his Test debut, looked dangerous while Kagiso Rabada (1/15) picked up the other wicket as South Africa managed 26 overs in the first session.

Earlier, the toss was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield.

India handed Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm.

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Brief Scores: India: 91 for 3 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 33 not out, Shreyas Iyer 31 not out; Nandre Burger 2/23).