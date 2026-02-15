India reach 92 for 2 against Pakistan after 10 overs in T20 World Cup game

Colombo (PTI): Opener Ishan Kishan raced to 77 off 40 balls as India made a strong comeback after losing hard-hitting Abhishek Sharma for a duck, reaching 92 for 2 after 10 overs in their T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.

A cramping Kishan slammed 10 fours and 3 sixes, taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers, while Tilak Varma played the supporting role with a sedate 12, allowing his more aggressive partner to dominate the scoring.

Play was briefly halted as Kishan required attention from the team physio due to discomfort in his right leg. But once the match started, Kishan was bowled by Saim Ayub off the fourth ball of the ninth over, bringing in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (3 runs).

The partnership between Kishan and Varma yielded 87 runs, stabilising the innings after the early setback.

Earlier, Abhishek, who had missed the previous game against Namibia due to a stomach bug, was dismissed off the final delivery of the opening over by off-spinner Salman Ali Agha. He was caught at mid on by Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is yet to score a run in this edition of T20 World Cup having been dismissed for a duck against USA.