India reach 92/6 at lunch, need 55 runs to win 3rd Test

Mumbai: India lost more than half of their side as they tottered to 92/6 at lunch in pursuit of 147 on day three of the third and final Test here on Sunday.

Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session, India needed 147 runs to pick up a conciliatory win here.

However, the home team batters collapsed to spin with Ajaz Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, taking his match haul to nine wickets.

Rishabh Pant (53 not out) was leading India's charge when lunch was taken. He had Washington Sundar (6 not out) for company.

India still need 55 runs to win the Test.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 235 and 174 all out in 45.5 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 5/55, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63).

India: 263 and 92/6 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 53 not out ; Ajaz Patel 4/43).