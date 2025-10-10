India reach 94/1 against West Indies at lunch in second Test

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) India lost opener KL Rahul as the hosts reached 94 for 1 at lunch on day one of the second Test against the West Indies, here on Friday.

Electing to bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 not out, 78 balls) and Rahul (38 off 54 balls) notched up a 58-run partnership to give India a good start before the latter was stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off the bowling of left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

At lunch, Jaiswal and one-down batter Sai Sudharsan (16 off 36 balls) were at the crease.

Earlier, India skipper Shubman Gill won his first toss as captain and elected to bat, retaining the same playing XI that had defeated the Roston Chase-led West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad.

West Indies made two changes, bringing in wicketkeeper Imlach and Anderson Phillip in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne.

Brief scores: India 94 for 1 in 28 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 40, KL Rahul 38, Sai Sudharsan batting 16). PTI AM AM ATK