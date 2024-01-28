India reach 95/3 at tea, need 136 runs to win 1st Test against England

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Hosts India were 95 for three at tea on day four, needing 136 more runs to win the opening Test against England here on Sunday.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel were batting on 21 and 17 respectively when tea was called.

Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (3/31) cleaned up India's top three.

In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings.

Brief Scores: England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).

India: 436 and 95 for 3 in 29 overs (Rohit Sharma 39, KL Rahul 21 batting; Tom Hartley 3/31). PTI APA TAP