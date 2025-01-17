India reach final of PD Champions Trophy with five-wicket win over Pakistan

New Delhi Jan 17 (PTI) India sealed their spot in the final with a fantastic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Physically Disabled (PD) Champions Trophy in Katunayake, Sri Lanka.

With four consecutive victories, India have consolidated their position on the top of the points table.

Pakistan posted a competitive 138/5 in 20 overs after opting to bat on Thursday.

Jithendra V. N. was the standout performer with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 25 runs in his 4 overs, while Narendra Mangore and Sunny provided valuable support, claiming one wicket each.

Saif Ullah anchored Pakistan's innings with a solid knock of 58 runs off 51 balls.

India's chase was steady and calculated, with Rajesh Kannur leading the way. He played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 74 runs off 52 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and one six while steering India to 141/5 in just 18 overs.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Kannur's composed approach ensured the team reached the target with ease. His exceptional performance earned him the title of Man of the Match.

India will next take on England on Saturday. PTI APA AH AH