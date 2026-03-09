India ready for must-win game against Chinese Taipei in AFC Women's Asian Cup

Sydney, Mar 9 (PTI) India women's football team face a must-win clash as they take on Chinese Taipei in their last Group C match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup here on Tuesday.

India are currently bottom of the group at fourth place with zero points from two matches after having lost against Vietnam (1-2) and Japan (0-11).

Japan are at the top of the group with six points from two games, while Chinese Taipei and Vietnam are second and third, respectively, with both sides tied on three points apiece.

However the Blue Tigresses still have a chance to make it to the quarter-finals, should they defeat Chinese Taipei by a margin of two goals or more, and if Japan defeat Vietnam on Tuesday in the simultaneous kick-off.

Even a victory by a margin of one goal may be enough, should the match between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan on Monday, end in a draw. The top two teams from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-place finishers will make it to the last eight.

India head coach Amelia Valverde highlighted the importance of putting the past results behind, after the last two matches.

"The two matches (against Vietnam and Japan) were very different. The first thing we have to do is try to turn the page on what has happened as quickly as possible. We need to prepare well for this match, and we have no doubt about that," said Valverde.

For the Blue Tigresses, the clash against Chinese Taipei is akin to a virtual final.

"We are aware of the importance of the match. We have already turned the page from our previous game, and now have this opportunity, which we must approach with the seriousness it deserves," she said.

"The players are focused, and we are working on finishing our chances. We know that it is like a final for us," said Valverde.

"They have been working hard to create history for their country for many months. So we must be aware that we have a clear opportunity to qualify and a clear opportunity to finish this phase well and hopefully achieve it." While the India head coach wants her side to play a certain brand of football, she is aware of the threats that Chinese Taipei pose.

"If we reproduce the version of football we showed in the second half of the first match, we will be very close to achieving success. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei are well organised in their style of play," she said.

"They had a very strong defensive phase in their first match and adjusted their formation slightly, but they played a very intelligent game against Japan.

"We need to bring intensity, be a team that want the ball, and try to take it forward into attack. That is one of our advantages, especially considering the abilities of our players, and we will try to make the most of that," said Valverde.

India midfielder Shilky Devi Hemam echoed the coach's feelings.

"We have learned our lessons from the last game, and I think this (Chinese Taipei) will be a special match for us," said Shilky.

"It's a great opportunity for us, and we have to make the most of it." Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, have a much easier task. A draw will be enough for them to seal progression to the knockout stage. Head coach Prasobchoke Chokemor, though, is egging his side for a win.

He said, "The team are more confident after bouncing back in the last match, but I must make sure they don't end up being over-confident.

"Of course, while we have a good chance of qualifying even with a draw, we will still go on the pitch and play to win the match and not worry about other factors in the other matches." PTI AH AH APA APA