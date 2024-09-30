India record fastest 50, 100 and 200 during 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Kanpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Indian batters went on a rampage to reset the world records for the fastest team 50, 100 and 200 in men's Test cricket on the fourth day of the rain-affected second match against Bangladesh here on Monday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 10 fours and a six to make the fourth fastest fifty for any Indian batter from 31 balls and was dismissed for 72 (51 balls, 12x4s, 2x6s), after Rohit Sharma's early fireworks (23 off 11 balls, 3x6s, 1x4s).

The 50-run mark was breached in a mere 3 overs with the two Indian openers firing on all cylinders here at the Green Park on Monday.

India thus broke England's record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.

While Jaiswal continued with his aggressive approach, No. 3 Shubman Gill also joined in to punish the Bangladesh bowlers as India crossed the triple-figure mark in 10.1 overs, improving their own record.

India had recorded the fastest century for any team in terms of overs faced when they went past the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.

Indian opted for an all-out approach with the bat in reply to Bangladesh's 233 all out in the first innings as KL Rahul’s 43-ball 68 and Virat Kohli’s brisk 47 later on helped them breach the 200-run mark in a mere 24.2 overs, which is the quickest for any team yet.

India broke Australia’s record for the fastest 200, who had set it against Pakistan during the Sydney Test in 2017.

India eventually declared their innings at the fall of the penultimate wicket, at 285 for nine from only 34.4 overs, having scored their runs at 8.22 per over.

Only 35 overs' play was possible on the first three days of this final Test due to persistent rains and ground conditions. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024