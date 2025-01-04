India reduce Australia to 101/5 at lunch on Day 2

Sydney, Jan 4 (PTI) India reduced Australia to 101 for five at lunch on the second day of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

At lunch, Beau Webster (28) and Alex Carey (4) were at the crease.

Resuming at 9/1, Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (2) early before Mohammed Siraj (2/28) struck twice in four balls, removing Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head (4) to leave the hosts at 4 for 39.

Steve Smith (33) and Webster (28) then added a quick 57 for the fifth wicket but Prasidh Krishna got the former just before lunch.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 all out Australia 1st innings: 101/5 in 29 overs (Steve Smith 33; Mohammed Siraj 2/ 28). PTI ATK UNG 7/21/2024