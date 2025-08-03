India reduce England to 164/3 at lunch on Day 4

London, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's early strikes reduced England to 164 for three at lunch on day four of the fifth and final Test here on Sunday.

Joe Root (23) and Harry Brook (38) were at crease during the break after England resumed the day from overnight 50 for one.

Ben Duckett made 54 off 83 balls but Prasidh dismissed him in the first hour itself to peg back England.

Stand-in-skipper Ollie Pope (27) looked in good touch but fell to Siraj as England slipped to deeper trouble.

Brief scores: India: 224 and 396 vs England: 247 and 164/3 in 38 overs (Ben Duckett 54, Joe Root batting 23, Harry Brook batting 38). PTI UNG AH AH