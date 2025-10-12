India reduce West Indies to 217/8 at lunch on day 3

New Delhi: West Indies dragged themselves to 217 for 8 at lunch on day three of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

Resuming on the overnight score of 140/4, West Indies batters continued to struggle against India spinners, losing four wickets in the opening session.

Kuldeep Yadav (4/72) was the destructor-in-chief on the day, snaring three wickets including that of set batters Shai Hope (36) and Tevin Imlach (21).

The visitors still trail India by 301 runs.

India had declared after amassing a massive first-innings total of 518 for five.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3/98) West Indies 1st innings 217 for 8 in 72 overs (Alick Athanaze 41, Shai Hope 36; Kuldeep Yadav 4/72).