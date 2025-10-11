India reduce WI to 140/4, visitors trail by 378 runs

New Delhi: Hosts India reduced West Indies to 140 for four at stumps on day two, after amassing a massive first-innings total of 518 for five declared in the second Test here on Saturday.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/45) dominated proceedings with the ball, triggering a West Indies top-order collapse.

The two shared four wickets between them, leaving the visitors trailing India by 378 runs with Shai Hope (31 not out) and Tevin Imlach (14 not out) manning the crease at stumps.

Earlier, India had declared their first innings at 518 for five.

The Indian innings was powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 175 off 258 balls and captain Shubman Gill's unbeaten 129 off 196 balls.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3/98) West Indies 1st innings 140 for 4 in 43 overs (Alick Athanaze 41, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3/37).