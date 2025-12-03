India register historic success at FEI Asian Equestrian C'ship

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) India on Wednesday ended their campaign at the FEI Asian Equestrian Championship, securing a total of five medals across the Eventing and Dressage events in Pattaya, Thailand.

In Eventing, Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme athlete Ashish Limaye clinched an individual gold as well as a team silver alongside fellow Shashank Singh Kataria and Shashank Kanmuri.

In Dressage, Shruti Vora remained the star of the competition for India, bagging three silvers -- one in the individual category, the second in Intermediate Freestyle–I, and the third in the Dressage Team event.

The Indian team, consisting of TAGG athlete Divyakriti Singh, Gaurav Pundir and Shruti were a part of the team that clinched the silver.

"This was a very emotional win for us because the last Asian Games didn't turn great for us. So, I think it was a huge redemption kind of feeling and a big relief," Ashish Limaye told SAI Media.

Showing gratitude to his horse, Ashish added, "My horse ‘Willy Be Dun’ is a 13-year-old Anglo-European. It would have been impossible to bag this gold without him because he really fought for us and he was always giving 100% to come here.

A 16-member delegation (including 6 athletes, 6 Grooms, 2 Coaches and one Vet and Ferrier each), travelled for the championship in Pattaya, at full cost to the government.

The expenditure, amounting to Rs 2.73 Crore was provided through the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) scheme, for the travel of the contingent.

It included the athletes' and coaches' travel, visas, insurance, boarding and lodging, entry fees, mandatory veterinary tests, and essential equipment.

"Equestrian is an expensive sport, and to have the Government of India helping us athletes financially through schemes like TAGG and TOPS makes things a lot easier," Divyakriti told SAI Media.

"As a TAGG athlete, I was able to successfully compete in Europe all year long with my horses and finally end the year with a silver at the Asian Championships. PTI ATK AT