India restrict Bangladesh for paltry 80/8 in Women’s T20 Asia Cup semifinal

Dambulla: Pacer Renuka Thakur ran through the Bangladesh top order as India restricted their opponents for a mere 80/8 in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup semifinal here on Friday.

Thakur snaffled three wickets at the top to return with figures of 4-1-10-3 as Bangladesh could never recover from a disastrous start.

Skipper Nigar Sultana waged a lone battle of sorts as she top scored with 31 off 51 balls with two fours while adding 36 runs for the seventh wicket with Shorna Alter (19).

Indian bowlers led by Renuka were collectively measly with the ball as Radha Yadav grabbed two late wickets to finish at 3/14.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 80 for 8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 32; Renuka Singh Thakur 3/10, Radha Yadav 3/14).