India restrict Bangladesh to 119/9

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 119 for 9 in a rain-hit Women’s World Cup match here on Sunday.

In match that was reduced to 27 overs a side, Sharmin Akhter top scored for Bangladesh with 36.

Left-arm spin pair of Sree Charani and Radha Yadav were the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two and three wickets respectively.

India have already qualified for the semifinals.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 119/9 in 27 overs (Sharmin Akhter 36, Radha Yadav 3/30, Sree Charani 2/23). PTI UNG AM UNG AM AM