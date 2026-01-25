India restrict NZ to 153-9 in 3rd T20I

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Indian bowlers produced a clinical show to restrict New Zealand to 153 for 9 in the third T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to field, Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

Hardik Pandya (2/23), spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) and Harshit Rana (1/35) also bowled with discipline to make life difficult for NZ.

Glenn Phillips (48) was the top-scorer for the Kiwis, while Mark Chapman (32) and Mitchell Santner (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.

India won the first two T20Is.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 153 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17). PTI ATK UNG