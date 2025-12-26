India restrict Sri Lanka to 112/7 in 3rd women''s T20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI) Pacer Renuka Singh returned with a four-wicket haul on comeback, helping India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 112 for seven in the third women's T20 International, here Friday.

Renuka accounted for four Lankan batters after skipper Harmanpreet invited the visitors to take the first strike, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed three batters.

Hasini Perera (25), Imesha Dulani (27) and Kabisha Dilhari (20) put up some resistance against the Indian bowlers.

India are leading the five-match series 2-0.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 112 for 7 in 20 overs. (Imesha Dulani 27, Hasini Perera 25; R Singh 4/21, D Sharma 3/18). PTI AT AT ATK