India score 172/3 against Sri Lanka in Women's T20 WC

Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) India posted an imposing 172 for three against Sri Lanka in their Women's T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, India had a solid opening with Smriti Mandhana (50 off 38 balls) and Shafali Verma (43 off 40 balls) putting on 98 runs in just under 13 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then carried on the momentum with a blistering 52 off 27 balls to help India finish on a strong note.

Brief scores: India: 172/3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 50, Shafali Verma 43, Harmanpreet Kaur 52 not out). PTI AH AH TAP