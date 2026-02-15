India score 175/7 against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Colombo (PTI): Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven in their T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite the fall of Abhishek Sharma in the first over bowled by Salman Ali Agha.

The other Indian batters found it tough to get the boundaries against the Pakistan spinners. Agha employed pace for just two overs in the innings.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made 32 off 27 balls.

Saim Ayub was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, ending with three wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Brief scores: India 175/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 77; Saim Ayub 3/25).