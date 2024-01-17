India score 212/4 against Afghanistan after Rohit ton

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his way to a fifth T20I hundred as India staged a remarkable recovery to score 212 for four against Afghanistan in the third and final match here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Rohit struck an unbeaten 69-ball 121 while Rinku Singh made 69 off 39 deliveries, powering India after they were reeling at 22 for four in the fifth over.

Fareed Ahmad Malik was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan, ending with excellent figures of 3/20, even as his colleagues were taken to the task by Rohit and Rinku.

India won the first two matches convincingly to seal the three-match series.

Brief scores: India: 212/4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 121 not out, Rinku Singh 69 not out; Fareed Ahmad Malik 3/20). PTI AH BS AH