India score 213/7 against Sri Lanka in first T20I

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Jul 27 (PTI) India posted an imposing 213 for seven against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, new skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a 26-ball 58 after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 off 21 balls) and Shubman Gill (34 off 16 balls) put on 74 runs in just six overs.

Rishabh Pant narrowly missed out on a half-century, making 49 in 33 balls.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka, returning figures of 4/40 in four overs on a day when Sri Lanka dropped a few catches.

This is India's first match under new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Brief scores: India: 213/7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 58, Rishabh Pant 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal (40, Shubman Gill 34; Matheesha Pathirana 4/40). PTI AH AH KHS