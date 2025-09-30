India score 269/8 against Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup opener

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) Half-tons from Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma and their century partnership helped India to a competitive 269/8 in 47 overs, in a rain-truncated ICC Women's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Amanjot struck 57 off 56 balls while Deepti made run a ball 53 as the two batters weathered the Sri Lankan bowlers, especially spinner Inoka Ranaweera (4/46), to bail India out from a difficult situation at 124/6 in a match reduced to 47 overs per side.

The pair also shared a 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Opener Pratika Rawal (37) and Harleen Deol (48) were the other key contributors for India.

India lost Harleen, Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (21) in the 26th over bowled by Ranaweera as she reduced India from 120/2 to 121/5.

Brief scores: India 269 for 8 in 47 overs (Amanjot Kaur 57, Deepti Sharma 53; Inoka Ranaweera 4/46). PTI AM AM APA APA