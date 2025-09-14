India score 281/7 against Australia in first Women's ODI

Mullanpur (Punjab), Sep 14 (PTI) India posted a competitive 281 for seven against Australia in the first Women's ODI here on Sunday.

India were well-served by half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64 off 96 balls), Smriti Mandhana (58 off 63), and Harleen Deol (54 off 57) after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat in her 150th match in this format.

India were off to a great start after the opening duo of Rawal and vice-captain Mandhana added 114 in just under 22 overs.

Effective cameos by the lower-order batters then helped India go past 280 and set Australia a stiff target.

Brief scores: India Women: 281/7 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 64, Smriti Mandhana 58, Harleen Deol 54; Megan Schutt 2/45). PTI AH AH SSC SSC