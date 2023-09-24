India score 399/5 against Australia in second ODI

Indore, Sep 24 (PTI) India amassed 399 for five against Australia in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Having won the series opener, India were well served by centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill after being asked to bat first.

Leading the team in the first two games of the three-match series, KL Rahul made 52 off 38 balls, Ishan Kishan contributed an 18-ball 31, while Suryakumar Yadav needed just 37 balls to score 72 after reaching his half-century in 24 deliveries.

Brief scores: India: 399/5 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Shreyas Iyer 105, Suryakumar Yadav 72 not out, KL Rahul 52). PTI AH AH UNG