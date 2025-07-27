India secure morale-boosting draw after 3 hundreds by Gill, Jadeja, Washington

Manchester: In a gripping finale to the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India’s lower order refused to concede, turning a near-certain conceded draw into a celebrated stalemate. England, leading the series 2-1, signalled their willingness to call off play with 15 overs remaining on Day 5—but Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, joined by Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, had other ideas.

England captain Ben Stokes approached the umpires shortly before tea, “We’re done,” he announced, ready to shake hands. Yet Jadeja (90*) and Sundar (87*) tightened their gloves, jogged out for the next over and defied the visitors’ impatience. From the dressing-room balcony, an animated Stokes heckled, “How long do you need, an hour?” but Test regulations mandate mutual consent. India pressed on.

Earlier, Shubman Gill, resuming on 80*, raced to his fourth century of the series (103) before falling to Jofra Archer just before lunch. KL Rahul had produced a dogged 90 to salvage hope, adding 188 for the third wicket with Gill and giving India a platform after conceding a first-innings deficit of 311.

By stumps, not only had Jadeja (107*) and Sundar (101*) completed their centuries, but India had also reached 425/4 in 143 overs, securing a draw that felt like victory. Brief scores:

England: 669 all out (157.1 overs; Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ben Duckett 94; Jadeja 4/143)

India: 358 and 425/4 (143 overs; Gill 103, Jadeja 107*, Sundar 101*, Rahul 90; Woakes 2/67)

England may lead the series, but India’s resolve on a wearing fifth-day pitch showcased the true spirit of Test cricket, and reminded everyone that sportsmanship demands respect for the contest until the final ball.