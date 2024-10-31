India Seniors in semifinals of World Bridge Games

Buenos Aires, Oct 31 (PTI) India Seniors beat Canada 168-84 to storm into the semi-finals of the World Bridge Games here.

They will meet Sweden in the semi-final. The Indian team comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat & Ravi Goenka. Girish Bijoor is the coach and non playing captain.

India seniors have been on a roll right from day 1. The team had a strong run in the qualifying round-robin league. They decimated Scotland in the round of 16.