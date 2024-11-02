India Seniors reach final of World Bridge Games

Buenos Aires, Nov 2 (PTI) India Seniors stormed into the final of the World Bridge Games after beating Sweden 195-129 in the last four stage here.

The Indian team, which comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat and Ravi Goenka, will take on USA in the summit clash.

Sweden showed some signs of a fightback at the halfway mark but the Indians proved too good for the Swedish seniors with the European nation conceding defeat without playing the last segment.

Earlier, India had trounced Canada in the quarterfinals and had thrashed Scotland in the pre-quarterfinals. PTI APA AH AH