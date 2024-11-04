India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad

Buenos Aires, Nov 4 (PTI) India Seniors signed off with a silver medal as they went down 165-258 to USA in the final of the 16th World Bridge Olympiad here.

Advertisment

The Indian team comprised Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat, Ravi Goenka and Girish Bijoor, who is the non-playing captain.

In the 96 board final, which took place over two days and six segments, the competition was neck and neck after the first two segments.

However, the USA won the third segment decisively, with a score of 53-7 IMPs, and from there, they never looked back, despite the Indian team's determined efforts.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in two pairs events held alongside the final, the young Indian duo of Sanjit Dey and Binod Shaw excelled, finishing as the top performers in both events and ending their maiden international competition on a high note. PTI APA KHS KHS