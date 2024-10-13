India set 152-run target to win women''s T20 World Cup match against Australia

Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) India were set a target of 152 runs to win their women's T20 World Cup Group A match against defending champions Australia here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Australia were restricted to 151 for 8 with opener Grace Harris top-scoring with 40 off 41 balls. Stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry chipped in with 32 each.

For India, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece while Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil got one each.

India made one change, bringing back seamer Pooja Vastrakar in place of Sajeevan Sajana while Australia made two changes with Grace Harris and Darcie Brown coming back.

Just before the start of play, India were forced to make another change as Asha Sobhana, who suffered an injury during warm-up, was replaced by Radha Yadav.

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy missed the match due to an injury.

Brief Scores: 151 for 8 in 20 overs (Grace Harris 40; Renuka Singh 2/24, Deepti Sharma 2/28). PTI PDS PDS DDV