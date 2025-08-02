India set 374-run target against England in 5th Test at The Oval

London, Aug 2 (PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 118 and half-centuries from Akash Deep (66), Ravindra Jadeja (53) and Washington Sundar (53) helped India set a stiff 374-run target against England, on the third day of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at 75 for two, India were bolstered by a second ton of the series for Jaiswal who made 118 off 164 balls with 14 fours and two sixes, while Akash Deep smacked his maiden half-century to end with 66 off 94 balls with 12 fours.

One of the most consistent performers of the series, Jadeja then propped up the score with another vital fifty as he made 53 off 77 balls with five fours. This was his fifth half century of the series apart from a hundred scored in previous Test.

Towards the end, Sundar smacked four sixes and four fours to make a quickfire 53 off 46 balls, putting on 39 runs for the last wicket with Prasidh Krishna, to take India’s lead beyond the 350-run mark.

For England, who lead the series 2-1, Josh Tongue took five for 125.

Brief scores: India 224 & 396 in 88 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66, Ravindra Jadeja 53, Washington Sundar 53; Josh Tongue 5/125) lead England 247 by 373 runs. DDV KHS